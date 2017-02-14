Garfield Heights boy charged in Akron carjacking
The 14-year-old boy faces juvenile charges of aggravated robbery, theft and carrying a concealed weapon in the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. on North Portage Path near Dopler Street, according to a police report. A man had just parked his car in his garage when the boy approached and pulled out a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mon
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC