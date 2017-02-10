Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee convicted of corruption charges
Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee was convicted Friday of six corruption-related charges after prosecutors said she took bribes from a convenience store owner in exchange for political favors. Lee, 58, took money, food and cigarettes from Omar Abdelqader, the owner of several Bi-Rites in the Akron area, in exchange for her intervening in a criminal case involving Abdelqader's nephew.
