Following a Syrian Family's Circuitous Path to Akron
The International Institute of Akron had expected to resettle hundreds of Syrian refugees in Summit County this year, though President Donald Trump's indefinite ban on Syrians disrupted those plans at least temporarily. WKSU's M.L. Schultze visited with one of the roughly 10 Syrian families who have migrated to Akron in the last six months.
