Ex-county Councilwoman Convicted Of F...

Ex-county Councilwoman Convicted Of Federal Bribery Charges

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

A federal court jury has convicted a former Summit County councilwoman of six bribery related charges for accepting cash, campaign donations and home improvements from Akron-area businessmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) 54 min WolfKidJasper 18
News Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co... 2 hr Mr SHHHH 1
News Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already... Thu Mr Why you I otta 1
News NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ... Thu Mr Shhhhh 1
News Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery Thu Mr Shhhhh 1
News Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou... Feb 5 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi... Feb 2 Walkin Boss 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC