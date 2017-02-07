Drug dealer gets 8 years in prison for providing carfentanil that killed pregnant woman
Debby Carlson, holds a picture of her late daughter, Megan Carlson, 26, and listens as Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Crocce shows sympathy for her loss after Rashon Williams, 22, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Akron. Prosecutors say he gave his pregnant girlfriend carfentanil and she overdosed and died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Feb 2
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|pro earth
|17
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC