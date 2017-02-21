Detectives suspect domestic violence in fatal Akron shooting
Detectives suspect a shooting that left a 31-year-old woman dead Tuesday in Akron was related to domestic violence, police said. The woman was shot several times just after 10:30 a.m. on Romig Road near Kendale Drive, police said in a news release.
