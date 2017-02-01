County still immigrant-friendly, Council says
At the Jan. 30 meeting, Council passed a late-filed resolution opposing Trump's action on first reading with a 9-2 partisan vote. Trump's order bans all refugees from entering the United States for the next four months, while Syrian refugees are barred indefinitely.
