Correction: Holocaust-Recovered Melodies story
" In a story Feb. 3 about the recovery of recordings of Holocaust survivors singing melodies in 1946, The Associated Press inaccurately described a Jewish district during World War II as a Polish ghetto. It was in Nazi-occupied Poland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Wed
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC