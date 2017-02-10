Correction: Drug Deaths-Pregnant Woman story
In a story Feb. 8 about the sentencing of a drug dealer for a pregnant woman's overdose death, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Akron Beacon Journal, erroneously reported that the woman was the defendant's girlfriend. She was not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Thu
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Thu
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery
|Thu
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Feb 2
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC