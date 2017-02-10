Community Cupboards to help those in need
A 6-year-old girl from Coventry has revived a spirit of giving from the past to benefit residents of the township today. Last fall, Olivia Hendrix-Croghan visited Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron and learned how the home's original owner, F.A. Seiberling, had a pantry box at the end of his driveway in which he would put leftover baked goods and food for anyone who walked by.
