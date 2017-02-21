Cleveland Congresswoman Says American Muslims Need to be More Vocal in Opposing Trump's Travel Ban
With President Donald Trump preparing to unveil a revised travel ban on residents from seven mostly Muslim countries, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge visited a Cleveland mosque to voice her continued opposition. The Congresswoman told the members of the Muslim community at the First Cleveland Mosque that the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Feb 20
|serafini
|72
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC