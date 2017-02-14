City of Akron partners with Salvation...

City of Akron partners with Salvation Army to bring hot meals to Summit Lake

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The program soon will be brought to other Akron community centers as well, including Patterson Park in North Hill, the city said. To expand the Community Table program, the Salvation Army has been working with the city and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to identify Akron's food deserts, said Marian Calvin, director of development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mon Mr shhhh 1
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) Feb 11 WolfKidJasper 18
News Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co... Feb 11 Mr SHHHH 1
News Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already... Feb 9 Mr Why you I otta 1
News NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ... Feb 9 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery Feb 9 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou... Feb 5 Walkin Boss 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC