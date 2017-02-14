City of Akron partners with Salvation Army to bring hot meals to Summit Lake
The program soon will be brought to other Akron community centers as well, including Patterson Park in North Hill, the city said. To expand the Community Table program, the Salvation Army has been working with the city and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to identify Akron's food deserts, said Marian Calvin, director of development.
