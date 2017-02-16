Choral groups ring in Valentine's Day with love notes
Karen Miller, 4, and her sister Jayma Miller, 2, and grandma Marilee Bailey applaud for the group Pitch Blend as they arrived a Singing Valentine at Albrecht Inc. office on Tuesday in Akron. Members of the group Pitch Blend deliver a singing Valentine to Akron Christian Reform Church's women's Bible study group on Tuesday in Akron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Wed
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC