Candles & Canvases helps those with developmental disabilities do meaningful work
It's not easy getting Tia Williams to talk about herself, but her employees at Candles & Canvases have plenty to say. They've all have a variety of special needs and are thrilled to give it their all at Wiliams' painting and candle-making business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
