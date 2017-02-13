Bobblecon scheduled in Akron this weekend
If the bobblehead bug has bitten you and you want to add to your collection at home or in your office, there's an event for you: A bobblecon is set for Saturday, Feb. 18. It's at the Ancient Order of Hibernians , 753 N Main St., Akron. It starts at noon and runs until 2 or 3 p.m., organizer Pedro Avalos said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|4 hr
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC