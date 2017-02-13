Bobblecon scheduled in Akron this weekend

If the bobblehead bug has bitten you and you want to add to your collection at home or in your office, there's an event for you: A bobblecon is set for Saturday, Feb. 18. It's at the Ancient Order of Hibernians , 753 N Main St., Akron. It starts at noon and runs until 2 or 3 p.m., organizer Pedro Avalos said.

