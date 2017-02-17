Benjamin Sems

Westminster Christian Academy Won three baseball letters playing for head coach Rich Van Gilst ... Helped the Wildcats to a 2014 Missouri baseball Class 4 state title ... A two-time Honorable Mention All-State honoree ... As a senior, hit .413, while leading the Wildcats in hits and stolen bases ... Also boasted a .920 fielding percentage ... Pitched 23.0 innings as the team's closer ... A four-time National Honor Student.

