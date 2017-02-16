Authorities arrest Canton man charged with murder in Akron shooting
Theo King, 29, was arrested Thursday morning at his girlfriend's house on North Way Street in Barberton, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said in a news release. "The task force reacted swiftly to get this dangerous fugitive off the streets," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in the news release.
