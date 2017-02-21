APS superintendent touts academy concept
During his annual State of the Schools address Feb. 15, Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James urged local businesses to follow the lead of Akron Children's Hospital and step up to support the urban district's students. The call to service came after James and hospital President and CEO Bill Considine announced the hospital's plans to put $250,000 toward development of an Academy of Health and Human Services at North High School.
