Akron's GAR Foundation announces $1.4 million in grants: See the list
The GAR Foundation has announced $1,405,000 in grants for community organizations in Summit County, including Akron Public Schools and the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, at its quarterly meeting. Akron Public Schools was one of the foundation's largest grant recipients, receiving a three-year, $300,000 grant to expand the College and Career Academies at North High School.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Smokln joe
|67
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Mom
|78
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
