Akron weekly gas prices for week of Feb. 6

Akron, OH - Average retail gasoline prices in Akron have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.96/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 372 gas outlets in Akron. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

