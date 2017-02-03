Akron takes first step in removing the Innerbelt Monday Read Story Amani Abraham
Some drivers in downtown Akron will have to find a new route to work Monday morning as Akron begins the first step in removing the Innerbelt. The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the busy intersection at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Main, Howard and Perkins streets for the next six months.
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
