Akron Snow Angels grows from one-off to regular mission
Akron Snow Angels, which started as a one-off act of kindness before a snowstorm two years ago, is now an ongoing mission to provide homeless Akronites with food, supplies and warm clothing. Erin Victor started the group with an impromptu decision in February 2015 to provide warmth for Akron's homeless.
