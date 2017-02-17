Akron remakes high schools as career academies, starting with North
Akron schools are preparing students for high-demand jobs by transitioning its traditional high schools to career and college academies, each focused on a different career sector. North High has two pilot academies underway: the Academy of Global Technology and Business and the Academy of Health and Human Services, which Akron Children's Hospital just gave $250,000.
