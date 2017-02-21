Akron plans to make 4 downtown one-way roads two-way: See where and why
Driving downtown in Akron might look drastically different soon, as the city looks to convert four major one-way streets to two-way traffic, Mayor Dan Horrigan said. Work on W. Exchange Street is expected to begin in the spring.
