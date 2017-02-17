Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 mins ago
There are 1 comment on the NewsNet5 story from Friday, titled Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 mins ago. In it, NewsNet5 reports that:
Anna Miller has lived with a helpless feeling for more than six years and continues to agonize over the same question: Who killed her son? "I just can't understand how somebody could carry this around in their heart all this time without saying something. I mean, it's got to be eating away at them.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsNet5.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Probably one of his peeps- best guess!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|11 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC