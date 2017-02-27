Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan floats income tax increase: See State of the City highlights
At the John S. Knight Center, Horrigan gave a dismal overview of the city's finances. He plans to discuss an increase at town hall meetings throughout the city and gather feedback throughout the year, though he did not suggest the size of the increase to the existing 2.25-percent income tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Smokln joe
|67
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Feb 26
|Mom
|78
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC