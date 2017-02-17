Akron man wounded when shots fired into house, police say
An Akron man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when someone fired shots into a house in the city's Lane-Wooster neighborhood. The 22-year-old man was shot in the back just before 1:30 a.m. on Ruth Avenue near Vernon Odom Boulevard, according to a police report.
