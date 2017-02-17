Akron man who raped children, gave them STDs sentenced to life in prison
An Akron man who was found guilty last month of raping three children was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Delacey Walters, 27, was sentenced in Summit County Common Pleas Court and will not be eligible for parole for 45 years, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
