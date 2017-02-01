Akron man shot twice outside house in city's Summit Lake neighborhood
An Akron man was shot twice Wednesday morning outside a house in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of West Miller Avenue, near the Lake Shore Boulevard intersection, Akron police said.
