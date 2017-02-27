Akron man shot in leg during robbery,...

Akron man shot in leg during robbery, police say

The 38-year-old man was shot in the right thigh shortly after 4 a.m. on Eastland Avenue near Bethany Avenue, according to a police report. Officers found the victim sitting on a porch outside a vacant house on Keck Street.

