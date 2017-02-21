Akron man charged with involuntary ma...

Akron man charged with involuntary manslaughter in woman's Carfentanil overdose death

An Akron man is accused of selling the powerful animal sedative Carfentanil to a woman who fatally overdosed and a man who overdosed but survived. Joe Louis Turner II, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking, according to court records.

