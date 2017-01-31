Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused children, gave them STDs

A Summit County jury found Delacey Walters, 27, guilty of nine counts of rape of a child under 10 years old and five counts of gross sexual imposition, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. Walters faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing Feb. 16 in Summit County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors said.

