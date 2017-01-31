Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused children, gave them STDs
A Summit County jury found Delacey Walters, 27, guilty of nine counts of rape of a child under 10 years old and five counts of gross sexual imposition, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. Walters faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing Feb. 16 in Summit County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|5 hr
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Tue
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Mon
|SNART
|108
|Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
|Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC