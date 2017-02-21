Akron Indivisible plans rally for Affordable Care Act Saturday

At least two local chapters of Indivisible , a national movement to resist President Donald Trump's agenda, have planned a joint rally for this weekend to defend the Affordable Care Act . The Rally to Defend the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Summit County Courthouse, 209 S. High St. in downtown Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.