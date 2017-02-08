Akron hopes housing attracts residents

Akron hopes housing attracts residents

City of Akron officials said a proposed program to offer tax abatements for new housing or home rehabilitation in the city is a long time coming. "We're pretty behind the curve on this," Jason Segedy, director of the department of planning and urban development, told Akron City Council's Housing Committee during a Feb. 6 presentation.

