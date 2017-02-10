Akron food trucks now must pay for he...

Akron food trucks now must pay for health, safety inspection

Food trucks vendors operating in Akron now must pay for a health and safety inspection before they can get their permits. The Akron Fire Department is charging a $25 fee for the inspection, which will be conducted by both the fire department and Summit County Public Health .

