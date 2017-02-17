Akron defense attorney opposes death penalty; has perfect record in capital cases
Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Sat
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC