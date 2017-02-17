Akron City Hall features Black Histor...

Akron City Hall features Black History Month exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

During February, which is Black History Month, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan is welcoming residents and visitors to stop by City Hall and take a tour of the city's Gallery of Black History displayed throughout the building. "Beginning today, and continuing through the end of February, residents can visit City Hall and learn about the rich history of Akron's African-American pioneers, their contributions to various institutions, and their service to the Greater Akron community," Horrigan said Feb. 1. "As I, and other city employees, walk by these posters every day, we are reminded of the important contributions these citizens made to government, science, education, sports and the arts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already... 12 hr Mr Why you I otta 1
News NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ... 12 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery 12 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou... Feb 5 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi... Feb 2 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Feb 1 Galion OHIO 4
guess who (Feb '15) Feb 1 yidfellas v USA 21
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC