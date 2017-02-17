Akron City Hall features Black History Month exhibit

During February, which is Black History Month, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan is welcoming residents and visitors to stop by City Hall and take a tour of the city's Gallery of Black History displayed throughout the building. "Beginning today, and continuing through the end of February, residents can visit City Hall and learn about the rich history of Akron's African-American pioneers, their contributions to various institutions, and their service to the Greater Akron community," Horrigan said Feb. 1. "As I, and other city employees, walk by these posters every day, we are reminded of the important contributions these citizens made to government, science, education, sports and the arts."

