Akron charging more to take neighborsand#8217; sewage
Council rushed a plan Monday to up sewer rates for noncity residents, including customers in Cuyahoga Falls, Lakemore, Springfield Township, Tallmadge and the Montrose and Mud Brook areas. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Feb 2
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|pro earth
|17
