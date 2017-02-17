Akron Art Bomb Brigade creates 4th mural, this time for college credit
Run by the University of Akron's Myers School of Art, the Art Bomb Brigade used to be community powered, drawing from university alums, local artists and high school for its first three murals. Now, for its fourth mural near Lock 1 in downtown Akron, the brigade's work is part of the university's course "Mastering the Mural."
