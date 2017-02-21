Akron 16 mins ago 3:48 p.m.Akron woman shot, killed; search is on for her boyfriend
Akron Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed at the 2500 block of Romig Road Tuesday morning. Police have now identified him as Duane M. Lucas, 29, with a last known address on Sparhawk Street in Akron.
