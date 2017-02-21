Akron 12 mins ago 3:01 p.m.Developers working to reopen vacant Akron hotel
Developers in downtown Akron are jumping into a new venture with hopes of creating more living space in the area. The sky-high plan includes $25 million in renovations to the vacant 19-story Akron City Center Hotel that would make space for about 80 hotel rooms, and between 80 and 100 apartments Testa said the price to rent one of the apartments would range between $900 and $1,200.
