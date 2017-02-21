A Jobs Program for Middle America: Code Schools
Code schools and boot camps that teach computer programming skills prove they can rapidly retrain American workers for the 21st century When Alex Mathis heard there was a coding school in Akron, Ohio, not far from where he lives, he thought its claim-that he could become a gainfully employed computer programmer after a three-month training course-sounded suspicious. He'd never taken a computer-programming class in his life, but by the time he finished an intensive 12-week, $13,750 program at the Software Guild, he had a job with Buckeye Mountain, a maker of rail freight software.
