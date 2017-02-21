A Jobs Program for Middle America: Co...

A Jobs Program for Middle America: Code Schools

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Code schools and boot camps that teach computer programming skills prove they can rapidly retrain American workers for the 21st century When Alex Mathis heard there was a coding school in Akron, Ohio, not far from where he lives, he thought its claim-that he could become a gainfully employed computer programmer after a three-month training course-sounded suspicious. He'd never taken a computer-programming class in his life, but by the time he finished an intensive 12-week, $13,750 program at the Software Guild, he had a job with Buckeye Mountain, a maker of rail freight software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) 12 hr Smokln joe 67
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Sun Mom 78
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Feb 20 Scottinthefalls 35
Porn Star Lily Rader Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
News Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m... Feb 18 Mr Shhhhh 1
News FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15) Feb 15 Discussed 3
News Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor Feb 15 Mr shhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC