Youngstown and EPA Talk More About Sewer Rebuild Cost
Since then, negotiations and re-design suggestions have cut that figure in half. And, Mayor John McNally says last week city representatives met with the EPA with more cost reduction ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|10 hr
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Mon
|pro earth
|17
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Mon
|SNART
|108
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|Up Yurz
|19
|Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
|Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC