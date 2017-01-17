Writer James Renner turns page on career

Writer James Renner turns page on career

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

After years of writing about real-life monsters and murders, James Renner is now finding solace in scripting stories about the ones from his own imagination. A decade ago, the West Akron resident wrote a book about the 1989 disappearance and murder of Bay Village 11-year-old Amy Mihaljevic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) 4 hr frank januzelli 467
News Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ... 8 hr Al Capone 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... 11 hr Homeless Wino Pete 2
maga 11 hr Homeless Wino Pete 1
Anyone know the Quattrocchis 18 hr Curious 1
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Jan 16 Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 15 Cool Hand Luke 2
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC