Women's March Could Usher in the Next Year of the Woman

Marge Lewis, 68, hasn't felt this impassioned about a political and social movement since she was a college student and wore a black armband to protest the Vietnam war. And she'll be taking a 20-hour bus ride from Red Wing, Minnesota to Washington, D.C. to join the Women's March on Washington, determined to deliver a strong message to the incoming president: women's rights are human rights, and human rights are women's rights.

