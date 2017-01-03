West Side News & Notes
During a special meeting Dec. 28, Copley Township trustees hired a code enforcement officer to oversee the township's new property maintenance code. Township Administrator Janice Marshall said retired Copley police officer Jeff Newman was to start work Jan. 3. He will be responsible for enforcement of the code, which includes maintenance standards for things like structural soundness, accessory structures, placement of garbage containers, insect and rat control, swimming pools and abandoned construction projects, along with standards for junk cars and weeds.
