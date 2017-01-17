Video: 2-year-old hits free throws like a boss
Legendary NBA stars call Ohio home. LeBron James and Steph Curry were both born in Akron, Ohio, for example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Jan 16
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Jan 15
|Cool Hand Luke
|2
|Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC