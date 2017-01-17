Verb Ballets Continues the Legacy of Heinz Polls
Verb Ballets continues the legacy of Heinz Poll, founder of Ohio Ballet, at the Akron Civic Theatre on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 8:00pm. Verb Ballets will showcase new ballets inspired by Poll's choreography with a company premiere by former principal with Ohio Ballet, An Drew Carr oll and Verb Ballets' dancer, Michael Hinton .
