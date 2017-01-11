UU Church of Akron to dedicate Black ...

UU Church of Akron to dedicate Black Lives Matter banners

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron , located at 3300 Morewood Drive, will host a special service to dedicate a Black Lives Matter banner Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. UUCA Minister Tim Temerson will speak about Ella Baker, an African-American civil rights and human rights activist. According to church officials, Baker worked alongside 20th century civil rights leaders such as W.E.B. Du Bois, Thurgood Marshall, A. Philip Randolph and Martin Luther King Jr. Special music for the service will be provided by the Sacred Singing Circle, with guest vocalists Melissa Jeter, Wanda Hunt and Dorianne Denard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Tue Walkin Boss 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Jan 1 Briscoe Darling 6
im pooping is back (Jan '14) Dec 31 d pants 38
guess who (Feb '15) Dec 31 adelsons treason 16
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Summit County was issued at January 12 at 9:28AM EST

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC