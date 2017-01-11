UU Church of Akron to dedicate Black Lives Matter banners

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron , located at 3300 Morewood Drive, will host a special service to dedicate a Black Lives Matter banner Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. UUCA Minister Tim Temerson will speak about Ella Baker, an African-American civil rights and human rights activist. According to church officials, Baker worked alongside 20th century civil rights leaders such as W.E.B. Du Bois, Thurgood Marshall, A. Philip Randolph and Martin Luther King Jr. Special music for the service will be provided by the Sacred Singing Circle, with guest vocalists Melissa Jeter, Wanda Hunt and Dorianne Denard.

