US Army Aerostat-based PTDS Provide IED Warning
Estimated in the region of $525 million, the sale also includes: 14 Ground Moving Target Indicator Radars; 26 MX-20 Electro-Optic Infrared Cameras; and 10 Communications Intelligence Sensors. PTDS is a large helium-filled lighter than air system designed by Lockheed Martin to provide soldiers long range intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and communication assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defence Industry Daily.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|BAIN
|469
|Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit
|Mon
|John Podesta
|1
|Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ...
|Jan 20
|Al Capone
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|maga
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|1
|Anyone know the Quattrocchis
|Jan 19
|Curious
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC